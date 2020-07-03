All apartments in Indianapolis
1462 N Alabama
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

1462 N Alabama

1462 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1462 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/632cb750a4 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 N Alabama have any available units?
1462 N Alabama doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1462 N Alabama currently offering any rent specials?
1462 N Alabama is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 N Alabama pet-friendly?
No, 1462 N Alabama is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1462 N Alabama offer parking?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not offer parking.
Does 1462 N Alabama have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 N Alabama have a pool?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not have a pool.
Does 1462 N Alabama have accessible units?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 N Alabama have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 N Alabama have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 N Alabama does not have units with air conditioning.

