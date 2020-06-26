Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:50 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue
1460 N Gladstone Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1460 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in the heart of Little Flower. Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedroom. The stove and refrigerator are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have any available units?
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College