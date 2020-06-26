All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:50 PM

1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue

1460 N Gladstone Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1460 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in the heart of Little Flower. Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Bedroom. The stove and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have any available units?
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 North GLADSTONE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College