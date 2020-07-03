1459 N Delaware St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Delaware & E 15th

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Other Features include: Covered-front porch, Mini-blinds, Security Doors, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Hook-ups, Laminate Floors



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12-24 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES PETS



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com