1459 N Delaware St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Delaware & E 15th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Other Features include: Covered-front porch, Mini-blinds, Security Doors, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Hook-ups, Laminate Floors
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12-24 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES PETS
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy