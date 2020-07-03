All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

1459 N Delaware St

1459 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1459 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Delaware & E 15th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Other Features include: Covered-front porch, Mini-blinds, Security Doors, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Hook-ups, Laminate Floors

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12-24 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES PETS

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 N Delaware St have any available units?
1459 N Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 N Delaware St have?
Some of 1459 N Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 N Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 N Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 N Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 N Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 N Delaware St offer parking?
No, 1459 N Delaware St does not offer parking.
Does 1459 N Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 N Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 N Delaware St have a pool?
No, 1459 N Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 1459 N Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 1459 N Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 N Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 N Delaware St has units with dishwashers.

