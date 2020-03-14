All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

1457 N Delaware St

1457 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1457 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. (This home does not come furnished.)

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 N Delaware St have any available units?
1457 N Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 N Delaware St have?
Some of 1457 N Delaware St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 N Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
1457 N Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 N Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 N Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 1457 N Delaware St offer parking?
No, 1457 N Delaware St does not offer parking.
Does 1457 N Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 N Delaware St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 N Delaware St have a pool?
No, 1457 N Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 1457 N Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 1457 N Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 N Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 N Delaware St has units with dishwashers.

