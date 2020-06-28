1453 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Completely rehabbed from the studs! Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath in up and coming Martindale Brightwood! Custom cabinets breakfast bar vaulted ceilings line of sky lights new hardwood floors full size stacked W/D double ovens SS appliances ceiling fans custom closets complete privacy fence in back and much more. Owner pays for lawn care alarm system and water. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
