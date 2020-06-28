All apartments in Indianapolis
1453 East 24th Street
1453 East 24th Street

Location

1453 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Completely rehabbed from the studs! Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath in up and coming Martindale Brightwood! Custom cabinets breakfast bar vaulted ceilings line of sky lights new hardwood floors full size stacked W/D double ovens SS appliances ceiling fans custom closets complete privacy fence in back and much more. Owner pays for lawn care alarm system and water. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 East 24th Street have any available units?
1453 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 East 24th Street have?
Some of 1453 East 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1453 East 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1453 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1453 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 1453 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1453 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 East 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1453 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1453 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1453 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
