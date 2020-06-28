1453 East 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Completely rehabbed from the studs! Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath in up and coming Martindale Brightwood! Custom cabinets breakfast bar vaulted ceilings line of sky lights new hardwood floors full size stacked W/D double ovens SS appliances ceiling fans custom closets complete privacy fence in back and much more. Owner pays for lawn care alarm system and water. Must see!