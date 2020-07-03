Rent Calculator
1450 N Grant Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM
1450 N Grant Ave.
1450 North Grant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1450 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom
Roomy
Washer and dryer hook up
Refrigerator and stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have any available units?
1450 N Grant Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1450 N Grant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1450 N Grant Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 N Grant Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. offer parking?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have a pool?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
