1450 N Grant Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

1450 N Grant Ave.

1450 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom
Roomy
Washer and dryer hook up
Refrigerator and stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have any available units?
1450 N Grant Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1450 N Grant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1450 N Grant Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 N Grant Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. offer parking?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have a pool?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 N Grant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 N Grant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

