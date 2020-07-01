Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1449 S Oxford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1449 S Oxford St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1449 S Oxford St
1449 South Oxford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1449 South Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4607265)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1449 S Oxford St have any available units?
1449 S Oxford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1449 S Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
1449 S Oxford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 S Oxford St pet-friendly?
No, 1449 S Oxford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1449 S Oxford St offer parking?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not offer parking.
Does 1449 S Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 S Oxford St have a pool?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 1449 S Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 S Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 S Oxford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 S Oxford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College