Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1445 West Lee Street - 1445
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1445 West Lee Street - 1445
1445 Lee St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1445 Lee St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Beautiful property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have any available units?
1445 West Lee Street - 1445 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 West Lee Street - 1445 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 offer parking?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not offer parking.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have a pool?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have a pool.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have accessible units?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have units with air conditioning.
