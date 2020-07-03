All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1445 West Lee Street - 1445.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1445 West Lee Street - 1445
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

1445 West Lee Street - 1445

1445 Lee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1445 Lee St, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Beautiful property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have any available units?
1445 West Lee Street - 1445 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 West Lee Street - 1445 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 offer parking?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not offer parking.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have a pool?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have a pool.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have accessible units?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 West Lee Street - 1445 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College