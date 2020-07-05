All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1438 CUMBERLAND Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1438 CUMBERLAND Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:20 PM

1438 CUMBERLAND Way

1438 Cumberland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1438 Cumberland Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have any available units?
1438 CUMBERLAND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1438 CUMBERLAND Way currently offering any rent specials?
1438 CUMBERLAND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 CUMBERLAND Way pet-friendly?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way offer parking?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not offer parking.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have a pool?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have a pool.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have accessible units?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College