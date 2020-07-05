Rent Calculator
1438 CUMBERLAND Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:20 PM
1438 CUMBERLAND Way
1438 Cumberland Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1438 Cumberland Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have any available units?
1438 CUMBERLAND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1438 CUMBERLAND Way currently offering any rent specials?
1438 CUMBERLAND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 CUMBERLAND Way pet-friendly?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way offer parking?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not offer parking.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have a pool?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have a pool.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have accessible units?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 CUMBERLAND Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 CUMBERLAND Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
