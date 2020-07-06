All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1437 S East St

1437 S East St · No Longer Available
Location

1437 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2019!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home!

Located in beautiful Bates-Hendricks, this home has been completely renovated - from top to bottom! You are close to restaurants, attractions, and downtown Indy! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features a downstairs office/study space that can be multifunctional. The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. You'll appreciate the beautiful floors, new windows, and new fixtures. You won't want to leave after seeing this home. It feels like a custom home built just for you. The completely fenced in yard allows for ample space to enjoy the outdoors. A detached car garage is included with the rent.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets allowed with additional restrictions and fees. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1803550747

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/777867?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 S East St have any available units?
1437 S East St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 S East St have?
Some of 1437 S East St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 S East St currently offering any rent specials?
1437 S East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 S East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 S East St is pet friendly.
Does 1437 S East St offer parking?
Yes, 1437 S East St offers parking.
Does 1437 S East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 S East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 S East St have a pool?
No, 1437 S East St does not have a pool.
Does 1437 S East St have accessible units?
No, 1437 S East St does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 S East St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 S East St has units with dishwashers.

