1435 Mutz Drive

Location

1435 Mutz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Welcome home! This home features 3 Bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms and much more. Featuring a 2 car attached garage and much more this home is a must see! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Mutz Drive have any available units?
1435 Mutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1435 Mutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Mutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Mutz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Mutz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Mutz Drive offers parking.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Mutz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 Mutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Mutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Mutz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Mutz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Mutz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

