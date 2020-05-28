Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1432 East Woodlawn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1432 East Woodlawn Avenue
1432 Woodlawn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1432 Woodlawn Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
1432 East Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1432 East Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 East Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College