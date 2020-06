Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This large 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is perfect for a growing family. Completely remodeled with New Flooring, New Paint inside, updated and modern bathroom fixtures and kitchen make you feel right at home. There is a large front porch here as well. There is easy access to all stores and shopping so make sure this home is at the top of your list. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.