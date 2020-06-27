1425 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see. Perfect for entertaining with lots of space to spread out. Updated lights, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances include. Shared garage. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064
all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 E New York St have any available units?
1425 E New York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.