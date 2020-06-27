All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

1425 E New York St

1425 East New York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see. Perfect for entertaining with lots of space to spread out. Updated lights, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances include. Shared garage. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064

all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E New York St have any available units?
1425 E New York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 E New York St have?
Some of 1425 E New York St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E New York St currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E New York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E New York St pet-friendly?
No, 1425 E New York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1425 E New York St offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E New York St offers parking.
Does 1425 E New York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E New York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E New York St have a pool?
No, 1425 E New York St does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E New York St have accessible units?
No, 1425 E New York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E New York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E New York St does not have units with dishwashers.
