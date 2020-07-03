All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1422 E 49th St

1422 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 East 49th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da2a3610fc ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 E 49th St have any available units?
1422 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1422 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 1422 E 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1422 E 49th St offer parking?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 1422 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 1422 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 E 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 E 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.

