1420 E Vermont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 E Vermont Street

Location

1418 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home great location. Seperate living and dining area with a great kitchen. Lots of windows for natural light. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E Vermont Street have any available units?
1420 E Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1420 E Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street offer parking?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have units with air conditioning.

