Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1420 E Vermont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1420 E Vermont Street
1418 East Vermont Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1418 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home great location. Seperate living and dining area with a great kitchen. Lots of windows for natural light. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have any available units?
1420 E Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1420 E Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street offer parking?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E Vermont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 E Vermont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
