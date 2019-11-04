All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1420 Comer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Comer Ave have any available units?
1420 Comer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Comer Ave have?
Some of 1420 Comer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Comer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Comer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Comer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Comer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Comer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Comer Ave offers parking.
Does 1420 Comer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Comer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Comer Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 Comer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Comer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 Comer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Comer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Comer Ave has units with dishwashers.

