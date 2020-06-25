1419 W Pruitt St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Harding & W 21st
Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Other Features include: Hardwood floors
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com