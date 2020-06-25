All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1419 W Pruitt St

1419 West Pruitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 West Pruitt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Harding & W 21st
Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Other Features include: Hardwood floors

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 W Pruitt St have any available units?
1419 W Pruitt St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 W Pruitt St have?
Some of 1419 W Pruitt St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 W Pruitt St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W Pruitt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 W Pruitt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 W Pruitt St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 W Pruitt St offer parking?
No, 1419 W Pruitt St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 W Pruitt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 W Pruitt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 W Pruitt St have a pool?
No, 1419 W Pruitt St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 W Pruitt St have accessible units?
No, 1419 W Pruitt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 W Pruitt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 W Pruitt St does not have units with dishwashers.
