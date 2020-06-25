1419 W Pruitt St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Harding & W 21st

Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Other Features include: Hardwood floors



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy