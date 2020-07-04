All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 West Pruitt Street

1416 Pruitt St · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Pruitt St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

$150 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have any available units?
1416 West Pruitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1416 West Pruitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 West Pruitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 West Pruitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street offer parking?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have a pool?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 West Pruitt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 West Pruitt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

