Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1412 Ingomar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 Ingomar Street
1412 Ingomar St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1412 Ingomar St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indys West side. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 12/31/18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Ingomar Street have any available units?
1412 Ingomar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1412 Ingomar Street have?
Some of 1412 Ingomar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1412 Ingomar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Ingomar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Ingomar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Ingomar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Ingomar Street offer parking?
No, 1412 Ingomar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Ingomar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Ingomar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Ingomar Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Ingomar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Ingomar Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Ingomar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Ingomar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Ingomar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
