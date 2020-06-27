Rent Calculator
1410 S Alabama St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM
1410 S Alabama St
1410 S Alabama St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1410 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 S Alabama St have any available units?
1410 S Alabama St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1410 S Alabama St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S Alabama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S Alabama St pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S Alabama St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1410 S Alabama St offer parking?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not offer parking.
Does 1410 S Alabama St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S Alabama St have a pool?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not have a pool.
Does 1410 S Alabama St have accessible units?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S Alabama St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 S Alabama St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 S Alabama St does not have units with air conditioning.
