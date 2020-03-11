Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1410 N Denny St.
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1410 N Denny St.
1410 North Denny Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1410 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath single family home
2 bedroom 1 bath 624 sq. ft. Hardwood floors, basement and garage. No central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 N Denny St. have any available units?
1410 N Denny St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1410 N Denny St. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N Denny St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N Denny St. pet-friendly?
No, 1410 N Denny St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1410 N Denny St. offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N Denny St. offers parking.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have a pool?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have accessible units?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
