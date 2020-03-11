All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM

1410 N Denny St.

1410 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath single family home
2 bedroom 1 bath 624 sq. ft. Hardwood floors, basement and garage. No central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N Denny St. have any available units?
1410 N Denny St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1410 N Denny St. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N Denny St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N Denny St. pet-friendly?
No, 1410 N Denny St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1410 N Denny St. offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N Denny St. offers parking.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have a pool?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have accessible units?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 N Denny St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 N Denny St. does not have units with air conditioning.

