All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1410 E Tabor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1410 E Tabor St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

1410 E Tabor St

1410 East Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1410 East Tabor Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfed6b7068 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E Tabor St have any available units?
1410 E Tabor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1410 E Tabor St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E Tabor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E Tabor St pet-friendly?
No, 1410 E Tabor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1410 E Tabor St offer parking?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E Tabor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E Tabor St have a pool?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E Tabor St have accessible units?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E Tabor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 E Tabor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 E Tabor St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College