Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

1406 East 10th Street

1406 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 East 10th Street have any available units?
1406 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 East 10th Street have?
Some of 1406 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1406 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 1406 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1406 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

