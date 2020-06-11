All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1401 Wolf Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1401 Wolf Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 Wolf Circle

1401 Wolf Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Wolf Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is simply beautiful! The kitchen is breathtaking! It has custom cabinets that you will fall in love all over again every morning you walk into the kitchen!
It has a 2 car attached garage, spacious rooms, a wonderful deck that overlooks fenced in spacious yard w/mini barn. Newer doors, newer appliances. Great living spaces to enjoy! Pet Friendly. 1988 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Wolf Circle have any available units?
1401 Wolf Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1401 Wolf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Wolf Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Wolf Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Wolf Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Wolf Circle offers parking.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Wolf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle have a pool?
No, 1401 Wolf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle have accessible units?
No, 1401 Wolf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Wolf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Wolf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Wolf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College