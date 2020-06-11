1401 Wolf Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is simply beautiful! The kitchen is breathtaking! It has custom cabinets that you will fall in love all over again every morning you walk into the kitchen!

It has a 2 car attached garage, spacious rooms, a wonderful deck that overlooks fenced in spacious yard w/mini barn. Newer doors, newer appliances. Great living spaces to enjoy! Pet Friendly. 1988 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.