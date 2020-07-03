140 Pope St Unit: L2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Rent : $1,335

Community Amenities

Community Gate Secured Entry System

Reserved Parking Spaces Club Room with Pool Table and HD Television

Total Fitness Center Swimming Pool

Hot Tub Business Center, with Fax, Copier, Printer, and Wi-Fi Hotspot

Conference Room Garage Parking



Floor Plan Amenities

Bay Windows in Select Apartments Frieze-Style Carpeting

Laminate Cherry Wood Flooring Two-Toned Paint

Nine-Foot Ceilings Nickel Hardware and Finishes

Rich Chocolate-colorfulCabinets Walk-in Closets

Oversized Garden Tubs in Select Apartments Washer and Dryer Included in Most Apartments

Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in All Apartments Porches and Balconies in Select Apartments



Pet Policy

We welcome up to two cats per apartment:

$200 refundable pet deposit

$20 per month pet fee

2 pet limit

Sorry, no dogs allowed