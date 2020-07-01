All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:53 PM

1390 North Glen Arm Road

1390 North Glen Arm Road · No Longer Available
Location

1390 North Glen Arm Road, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Open floor plan: charming & Naturally well-lit 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom home in quiet community. Close to shopping, highway, and restaurants. large backyard great for entertaining, spacious bedrooms. Pet-friendly. Will not last long!Stop by today! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have any available units?
1390 North Glen Arm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1390 North Glen Arm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1390 North Glen Arm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 North Glen Arm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 North Glen Arm Road is pet friendly.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road offer parking?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not offer parking.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have a pool?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not have a pool.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have accessible units?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 North Glen Arm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 North Glen Arm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

