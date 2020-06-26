All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 137 S Butler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
137 S Butler Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

137 S Butler Ave

137 South Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

137 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished Basement, front porch,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

SECTION 8: NO

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 S Butler Ave have any available units?
137 S Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 S Butler Ave have?
Some of 137 S Butler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 S Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
137 S Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 S Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 S Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 137 S Butler Ave offer parking?
No, 137 S Butler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 137 S Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 S Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 S Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 137 S Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 137 S Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 137 S Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 137 S Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 S Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College