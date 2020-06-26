137 S Butler Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP:



Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished Basement, front porch,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove



SECTION 8: NO



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy