137 S Butler Ave

Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP:
Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook up, unfinished Basement, front porch,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
SECTION 8: NO
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
