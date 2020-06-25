Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1358 Tishman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1358 Tishman Lane
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1358 Tishman Lane
1358 Tishman Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Delaware Trail
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1358 Tishman Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail
Amenities
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhouse in Washington township. with privet fenced in back yard. near bus line, St. V's, shopping, restaurants, interstates. carport parking, club house & swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have any available units?
1358 Tishman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1358 Tishman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Tishman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Tishman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Tishman Lane offers parking.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1358 Tishman Lane has a pool.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College