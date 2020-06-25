All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1358 Tishman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1358 Tishman Lane
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM

1358 Tishman Lane

1358 Tishman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Delaware Trail
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1358 Tishman Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Amenities

carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhouse in Washington township. with privet fenced in back yard. near bus line, St. V's, shopping, restaurants, interstates. carport parking, club house & swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Tishman Lane have any available units?
1358 Tishman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1358 Tishman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Tishman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Tishman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Tishman Lane offers parking.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1358 Tishman Lane has a pool.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 Tishman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1358 Tishman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College