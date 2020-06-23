1356 North Olney Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED!!! WOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex with 1 car detached garage in Center Township. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Fenced in Yard!! Ready to rent! Schedule a showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.