Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1356 North Olney Street
1356 North Olney Street

Location

1356 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!!! WOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex with 1 car detached garage in Center Township. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Fenced in Yard!! Ready to rent! Schedule a showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

