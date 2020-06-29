All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1355 N Olney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1355 N Olney St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 N Olney St

1355 North Olney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1355 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d77f91f008 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 N Olney St have any available units?
1355 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1355 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
1355 N Olney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 N Olney St pet-friendly?
No, 1355 N Olney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1355 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 1355 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 1355 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 N Olney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 N Olney St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College