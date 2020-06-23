1354 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex with 1 car detached garage in Center Township. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Fenced in Yard!! Ready to rent! Schedule a showing today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
