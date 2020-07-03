Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1344 South Talbott Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1344 South Talbott Street
1344 South Talbott Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1344 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have any available units?
1344 South Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1344 South Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 South Talbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 South Talbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street offer parking?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not offer parking.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
