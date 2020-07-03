All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 South Talbott Street

1344 South Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1344 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 South Talbott Street have any available units?
1344 South Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1344 South Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 South Talbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 South Talbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street offer parking?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not offer parking.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 South Talbott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 South Talbott Street does not have units with air conditioning.

