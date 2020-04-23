All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1342 Linden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1342 Linden Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1342 Linden Street

1342 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1342 Linden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex residence with covered front porch, rear patio, fenced back yard, central air conditioning, modern appliances, washer and dryer, attic storage. Renovated in 2007. On street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Linden Street have any available units?
1342 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 Linden Street have?
Some of 1342 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1342 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Linden Street offers parking.
Does 1342 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College