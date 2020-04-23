Rent Calculator
1342 Linden Street
1342 Linden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1342 Linden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex residence with covered front porch, rear patio, fenced back yard, central air conditioning, modern appliances, washer and dryer, attic storage. Renovated in 2007. On street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 Linden Street have any available units?
1342 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1342 Linden Street have?
Some of 1342 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1342 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1342 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Linden Street offers parking.
Does 1342 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
