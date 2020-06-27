Rent Calculator
1341 East Wade Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1341 East Wade Street
1341 Wade St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1341 Wade St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bed and 1 Bath. Fresh Carpet and Paint. Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. Remodeled Bathroom. No Section 8. No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1341 East Wade Street have any available units?
1341 East Wade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1341 East Wade Street have?
Some of 1341 East Wade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1341 East Wade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1341 East Wade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 East Wade Street pet-friendly?
No, 1341 East Wade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1341 East Wade Street offer parking?
No, 1341 East Wade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1341 East Wade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 East Wade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 East Wade Street have a pool?
No, 1341 East Wade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1341 East Wade Street have accessible units?
No, 1341 East Wade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 East Wade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 East Wade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
