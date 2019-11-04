Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1340 W. 34th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1340 W. 34th
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1340 W. 34th
1340 West 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1340 West 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5209718)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 W. 34th have any available units?
1340 W. 34th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1340 W. 34th currently offering any rent specials?
1340 W. 34th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 W. 34th pet-friendly?
No, 1340 W. 34th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1340 W. 34th offer parking?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not offer parking.
Does 1340 W. 34th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 W. 34th have a pool?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not have a pool.
Does 1340 W. 34th have accessible units?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 W. 34th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 W. 34th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 W. 34th does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College