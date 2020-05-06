All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
134 South Emerson Avenue
134 South Emerson Avenue

134 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 BR/ 1 1/2 Bath for lease near Irvington area. Newer carpet, laminate, updated kitchen and baths! Mostly fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
134 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 South Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 134 South Emerson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 South Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 134 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 134 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
