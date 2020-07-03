All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1337 N Gale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1337 N Gale St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1337 N Gale St

1337 North Gale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1337 North Gale Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c216ced01b ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 N Gale St have any available units?
1337 N Gale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1337 N Gale St currently offering any rent specials?
1337 N Gale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 N Gale St pet-friendly?
No, 1337 N Gale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1337 N Gale St offer parking?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not offer parking.
Does 1337 N Gale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 N Gale St have a pool?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not have a pool.
Does 1337 N Gale St have accessible units?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 N Gale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 N Gale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 N Gale St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College