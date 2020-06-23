All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1330 Medford Ave

1330 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
1330 Medford Ave Indianapolis IN 46222

CENTER TOWNSHIP: W 16th St & Tibbs Ave

Single Family home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook-up, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Medford Ave have any available units?
1330 Medford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Medford Ave have?
Some of 1330 Medford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Medford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Medford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Medford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Medford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Medford Ave offer parking?
No, 1330 Medford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Medford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Medford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Medford Ave have a pool?
No, 1330 Medford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Medford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1330 Medford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Medford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Medford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
