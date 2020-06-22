Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue
1330 N Colorado Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1330 N Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate 1 bed 1 bath home in the desirable neighborhood of Little Flower. This home is near shopping, public transportation, schools and downtown and it ready to lease!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have any available units?
1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have?
Some of 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue offer parking?
No, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330-32 North COLORADO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
