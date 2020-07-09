All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1326 Greenbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1326 Greenbrook Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:50 PM

1326 Greenbrook Drive

1326 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1326 Greenbrook Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has been upgraded! It has beautiful flooring, comes with an attached car garage perfect for our Indiana weather, has a spacious kitchen and separate dining area, also comes with a large backyard for your outdoor enjoyment! It is also super close to the playground. This home is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1326 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1326 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Greenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Greenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1326 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1326 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College