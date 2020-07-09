1326 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has been upgraded! It has beautiful flooring, comes with an attached car garage perfect for our Indiana weather, has a spacious kitchen and separate dining area, also comes with a large backyard for your outdoor enjoyment! It is also super close to the playground. This home is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.