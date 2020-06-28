All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:15 PM

1321 Farley Dr

1321 Farley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
oven
refrigerator
Don't miss this great RENOVATED 2 bedroom unit with a handicap accessible shower! Right next to 465 making it easy to get anywhere in minutes!
Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

