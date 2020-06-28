Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1321 Farley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1321 Farley Dr
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:15 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Farley Dr
1321 Farley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1321 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Don't miss this great RENOVATED 2 bedroom unit with a handicap accessible shower! Right next to 465 making it easy to get anywhere in minutes!
Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Farley Dr have any available units?
1321 Farley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 Farley Dr have?
Some of 1321 Farley Dr's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 Farley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Farley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Farley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Farley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1321 Farley Dr offer parking?
No, 1321 Farley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Farley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Farley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Farley Dr have a pool?
No, 1321 Farley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Farley Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1321 Farley Dr has accessible units.
Does 1321 Farley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Farley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College