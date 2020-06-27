Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
1318 North Somerset Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1318 North Somerset Avenue
1318 North Somerset Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1318 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom can be easily used as a 2 bedroom, nice flooring and convenient location, appliance package available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have any available units?
1318 North Somerset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1318 North Somerset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1318 North Somerset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 North Somerset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue offer parking?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have a pool?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
