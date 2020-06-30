All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1317 Farley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1317 Farley Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

1317 Farley Dr

1317 Farley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1317 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! Charming 2 bed, 1 bath double with a large front and back yard, located in a nice, cozy Wayne township neighborhood!!! Contact Erik 317-991-0199 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Farley Dr have any available units?
1317 Farley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1317 Farley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Farley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Farley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Farley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1317 Farley Dr offer parking?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College