Indianapolis, IN
/
1317 Farley Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 7
1317 Farley Dr
1317 Farley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! Charming 2 bed, 1 bath double with a large front and back yard, located in a nice, cozy Wayne township neighborhood!!! Contact Erik 317-991-0199 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Farley Dr have any available units?
1317 Farley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1317 Farley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Farley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Farley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Farley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1317 Farley Dr offer parking?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Farley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Farley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
