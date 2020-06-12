All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1314 Medford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1314 Medford Ave
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

1314 Medford Ave

1314 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1314 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1314 Medford Ave Indianapolis IN 46222

CENTER TOWNSHIP: W 16th St & Tibbs Ave

Single Family home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/Dryer hook up,unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

SECTION 8: NO

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Medford Ave have any available units?
1314 Medford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Medford Ave have?
Some of 1314 Medford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Medford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Medford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Medford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Medford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Medford Ave offer parking?
No, 1314 Medford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Medford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Medford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Medford Ave have a pool?
No, 1314 Medford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Medford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1314 Medford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Medford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Medford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College