All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1313 S. Senate Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1313 S. Senate Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 S. Senate Ave.

1313 South Senate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 South Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 1.5 bath located near downtown Indy - Must see the modern style completely updated 3 bed 1.5 bath townhome. Schedule a showing today.

(RLNE3798768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have any available units?
1313 S. Senate Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1313 S. Senate Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1313 S. Senate Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 S. Senate Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. offer parking?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have a pool?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College