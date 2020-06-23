Rent Calculator
1313 S. Senate Ave.
1313 South Senate Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1313 South Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 1.5 bath located near downtown Indy - Must see the modern style completely updated 3 bed 1.5 bath townhome. Schedule a showing today.
(RLNE3798768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have any available units?
1313 S. Senate Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1313 S. Senate Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1313 S. Senate Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 S. Senate Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. offer parking?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have a pool?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 S. Senate Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 S. Senate Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
