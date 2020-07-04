All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 West 35th Street

1310 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING !!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $525
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 West 35th Street have any available units?
1310 West 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1310 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 West 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1310 West 35th Street offer parking?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 West 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 West 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

