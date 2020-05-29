1310 Medford Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: W 16th St & Tibbs Ave
Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room,
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished Basement
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceind