1310 Medford Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: W 16th St & Tibbs Ave



Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Living Room,

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished Basement



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - YES



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceind