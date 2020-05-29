All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1310 Medford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1310 Medford Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

1310 Medford Ave

1310 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1310 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: W 16th St & Tibbs Ave

Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room,
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished Basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceind

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Medford Ave have any available units?
1310 Medford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Medford Ave have?
Some of 1310 Medford Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Medford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Medford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Medford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Medford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Medford Ave offer parking?
No, 1310 Medford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Medford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Medford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Medford Ave have a pool?
No, 1310 Medford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Medford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1310 Medford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Medford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Medford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College