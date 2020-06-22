All apartments in Indianapolis
1309 S. Senate Ave.
1309 S. Senate Ave.

1309 South Senate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1309 South Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath townhome located close to Downtown Indy. - Come see this nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome located close to downtown.

(RLNE4600504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

