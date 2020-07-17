Rent Calculator
1309 N Preshing Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM
1309 N Preshing Ave
1309 North Pershing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1309 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beauty for Rent - Property Id: 103066
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103066
Property Id 103066
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4744634)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave have any available units?
1309 N Preshing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1309 N Preshing Ave have?
Some of 1309 N Preshing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 N Preshing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1309 N Preshing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 N Preshing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 N Preshing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave offer parking?
No, 1309 N Preshing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 N Preshing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave have a pool?
No, 1309 N Preshing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave have accessible units?
No, 1309 N Preshing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 N Preshing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 N Preshing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
